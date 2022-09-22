Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a hold rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

ORCL traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $66.48. The stock had a trading volume of 95,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,830,466. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Oracle by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Oracle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after buying an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

