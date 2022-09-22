Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $0.99

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $41.71 million and $328,736.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Origin Dollar’s total supply is 41,933,036 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Dollar (OUSD) is a new stablecoin that was initially launched in September 2020 on the Ethereum network. It allows users to earn yield while it's still in their wallet. It was created by the team at Origin Protocol (OGN).”

