Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.26

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 1353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
