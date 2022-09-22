Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.26

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 1353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

