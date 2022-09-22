Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.26

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONLGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 1353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Seeyond acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

