Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 5,252 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.27. The stock had a trading volume of 643,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,397. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200 day moving average of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $279.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

