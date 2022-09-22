Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,705 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.95. 86,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,031. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

