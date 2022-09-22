Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.33. 105,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

