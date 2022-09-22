Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $52.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $223.93. 154,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.90 and its 200 day moving average is $249.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

