Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTI traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.14. 140,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,531. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.86.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

