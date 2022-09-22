Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.21. The stock had a trading volume of 224,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,240,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.13 and a 200-day moving average of $377.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.