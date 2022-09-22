Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,532 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

EWU stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 254,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,451. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.09.

