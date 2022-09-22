Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,844 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,059 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

