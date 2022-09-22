Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 230.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.8% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 147,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 195,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,176,842. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $46.73 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

