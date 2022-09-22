Orion Protocol (ORN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.92 Million

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005525 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.92 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orion Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00128209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 56.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.00526640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00896421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s launch date was July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io.

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token.Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform.Find all info regarding the 2020 ORN token swap here.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orion Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orion Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.