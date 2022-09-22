ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.34

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.34 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 43332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

ORIX Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ORIX by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 68.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 104.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORIX during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ORIX during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

