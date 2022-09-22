ORIX (NYSE:IX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $77.34

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.34 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 43332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
ORIX Stock Down 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $88.40. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87.
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
