Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.52 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.25-$10.60 EPS.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OXM traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $91.70. 19,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,102. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.45. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.92 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

