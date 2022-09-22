Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.39

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 50827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 472.4% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.