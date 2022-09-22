Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.39

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 50827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.
Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.