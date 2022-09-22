Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 122.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,420 shares during the quarter. Sabre comprises approximately 1.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sabre worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 100,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 294,964 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

Sabre Trading Down 5.1 %

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,621,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,830. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.