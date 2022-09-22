Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after purchasing an additional 153,375 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,088,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,391,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,535,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of H traded down $4.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.07. 1,177,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,008. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.