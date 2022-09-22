Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.74% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2,596.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

QQQE traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.09. 256,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,700. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $90.21.

