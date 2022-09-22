Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $533,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after buying an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after buying an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

NYSE HUM traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $493.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,278. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $514.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

