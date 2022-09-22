Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,550 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 2.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 28,073 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.43. 617,648 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.52.

