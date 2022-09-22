Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,958 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,958 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after purchasing an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.47. 1,595,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,748. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.51.

