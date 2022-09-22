P.A.W. Capital Corp Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.3% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.65. The company had a trading volume of 31,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,246. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.85. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

