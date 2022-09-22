Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.84 and last traded at $20.84. 383 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF by 42.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 257,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF during the second quarter valued at $987,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

