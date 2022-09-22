Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.07

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 15297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pagaya Technologies (PGY)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.