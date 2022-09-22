Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.07

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 15297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

About Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000.

(Get Rating)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Stories

