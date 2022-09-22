Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.03-$2.06 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of PANW traded down $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $166.92. The stock had a trading volume of 121,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,805. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $140.52 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.33 and its 200 day moving average is $180.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $213.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.79.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.62, for a total transaction of $6,019,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,245,022.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $23,954,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $123,468,000 after purchasing an additional 119,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

