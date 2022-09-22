Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRRWF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

OTCMKTS PRRWF remained flat at $18.43 on Thursday. 534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

