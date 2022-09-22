Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.50

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.57, with a volume of 74305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.74.

Insider Transactions at Parkland

About Parkland

In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60. In other Parkland news, Director James Pantelidis bought 4,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, with a total value of C$131,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,716,197.60. Also, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,562 shares in the company, valued at C$386,402.04. Insiders have acquired 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $727,404 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.