Parkland (TSE:PKI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.50

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$30.50 and last traded at C$30.57, with a volume of 74305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.90.
PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.90.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.74.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
