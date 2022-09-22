Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.14. 48,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,478,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average is $205.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

