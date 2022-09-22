PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Purchases £122.20 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 611 ($7.38) per share, with a total value of £122.20 ($147.66).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Alan Dale bought 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £127 ($153.46).

On Friday, July 22nd, Alan Dale bought 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($151.74).

PayPoint Trading Down 0.7 %

PAY traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 607 ($7.33). 27,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 608.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 587.29. PayPoint plc has a 1-year low of GBX 500.01 ($6.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 742 ($8.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The company has a market cap of £418.70 million and a PE ratio of 1,070.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PayPoint

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

