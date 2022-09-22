PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PBF Energy from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 724.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

