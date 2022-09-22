PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VO traded down $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $196.39. 775,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,290. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $216.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

