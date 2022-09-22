PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 388.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $939,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $400,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,565.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,916,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,904. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42.

