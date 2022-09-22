PDS Planning Inc Buys 150 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $262.32. 3,462,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,175. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

