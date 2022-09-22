PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Down 2.0 %

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.36. 3,175,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,730. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $296.59 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.54. The company has a market cap of $288.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

