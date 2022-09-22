PDS Planning Inc Has $844,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSM traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.63. 10,814,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,100,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.