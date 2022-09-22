peachfolio (PCHF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. peachfolio has a market cap of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One peachfolio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00133501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00858038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.
peachfolio Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for peachfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peachfolio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.