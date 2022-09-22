Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.46 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

