Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 1.5% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,024,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,872,000 after buying an additional 273,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.46 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $97.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.