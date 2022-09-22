Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 416.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,566 shares during the period. Healthcare Realty Trust comprises about 2.0% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $22.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.68. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.