Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $52.54 and a one year high of $63.67.

