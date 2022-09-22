Peak Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,661 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.6% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.38.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $171.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $148.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

