Peak Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $39,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

About Enbridge



Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

