PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Price Down 8.8%

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.59. 288,586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,500,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

