Pera Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104,980.80 (PERA)

Pera Finance (PERA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Pera Finance has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Pera Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pera Finance has a total market capitalization of $104,980.80 and $13,891.00 worth of Pera Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pera Finance

Pera Finance’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Pera Finance’s total supply is 125,350,784 coins and its circulating supply is 35,776,125 coins. The official website for Pera Finance is pera.finance. The Reddit community for Pera Finance is https://reddit.com/r/perafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pera Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pera Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pera Finance is a multi-layered and sustainable trading & yield farming protocol integrated with a fully-decentralized daily trading competition.The PERA token is the proof of concept of our trading solutions, which aim to utilize DEX liquidity to a new level via yield farming for trader. PERA Token is designed via real data-fed analytical market models that cover a variety of different cases, to ensure a reliable financial ecosystem and sufficient returns (APYs) for its users.The PERA smart contract’s internal volume oracle enables DeFi platforms to include the volume data of their users as a parameter in their financial structure. Just as liquidity mining was the beginning of DeFi, the inclusion of traders in the yield farming structure will be the beginning of DeFi 2.0.The modular & scalable structure of the PERA sorting algorithm allows easy integration into projects of different sizes. The PERA sorting algorithm applies a unique filtering method to every transaction, reducing the high fees associated with sorting. The on-chain trading competition creates sufficient daily PERA volume and transaction fees to solve the long-term sustainability problem of traditional Tx fee-based yield farming protocols.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pera Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pera Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pera Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

