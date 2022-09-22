Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) Insider Purchases A$51,450.00 in Stock

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU – Get Rating) insider Amber Banfield purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.47 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$51,450.00 ($35,979.02).
Perseus Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.
Perseus Mining Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th. Perseus Mining’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
About Perseus Mining
Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.
