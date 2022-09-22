Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Itaú Unibanco cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.9 %

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Shares of PBR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 25,078,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,101,002. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.2949 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 44.8%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.