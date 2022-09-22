Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEYUF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

