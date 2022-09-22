Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

PNW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.11. 13,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,146. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 161,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 55,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 158,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

