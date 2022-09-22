Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

