PirateCash (PIRATE) 1-Day Volume Hits $423.00

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $204,149.66 and approximately $423.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00285821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00109306 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00072405 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PirateCash

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network.PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions..online.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

